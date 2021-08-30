Advertisement

The beloved artist Juan Gabriel. Archive image.

Five years after his death, Ciudad Juárez sings a tribute to Juan Gabriel

The streets of Ciudad Juárez were filled with fans and musicians who paid tribute to the late Juan Gabriel on Sunday, Aug. 29.

The municipality of Ciudad Juárez convened an event in tribute to the idol Juan Grabirel five years after his death. Hundreds of different fans and musicians from all parts of Mexico gathered on Aug. 29 to pay tribute to the "Divo de Juárez" and share their experiences.

The meeting point was outside the composer's house, where a stage called “Paseo de Juan Gabriel” was set up, and they commemorated one of the most important singers and composers for popular music in Latin America.

"And I will continue singing, until my song is heard everywhere in the city; I will sing and shout loudly".

The streets were full of posters paying tribute to the singer, with his iconic photos and phrases. His songs were heard all over the city.

The artist's fan clubs held a display with their collections in tribute to the idol, magazine covers, cassettes, records, posters, autographed photographs, sweatshirts and t-shirts signed by the artist and even tickets to his concerts.

The tribute for the fifth anniversary of his death coincided with the 50th anniversary of Gabriel's artistic career. With a career of more than 1,800 songs and 10 million records sold, the "Divo de Juárez" has become a legend alongside other Latin American composers, such as Agustín Lara, José Alfredo Jiménez and Armando Manzanero.

His stage proposal was always innovative, controversial and transgressive, challenging an enormously macho and homophobic society with his movements and colorful costumes.

It is almost impossible to talk about Ciudad Juárez without mentioning Gabriel, since he is one of the characters that gives the people of Juárez their greatest identity. Among the artist's followers, it was recalled that "he was a simple, cheerful person, I admire the way he excelled and reached his goal of recording an album, how he became the idol he was."

