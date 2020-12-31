Five streaming concerts to celebrate the New Year from home

From our homes’ comfort and security, with our closest friends, couples,, or family, we celebrate the last night of 2020; a different year deserves different celebrations. Always in a small group, keeping the distances and the sanitary protocol.

Here we leave a list of streaming concerts that we can tune in tonight to receive the year dancing.

1. For a better year

The Sonorama platform has prepared a special for New Year's Eve, starting at 00:10hs. The poster of the concert is more Latin: Arde Bogotá, Comandante Twin, Delaporte, Ginebras, Gotelé, El Kanka con Fetén Fetén, La La Love You, Marwan, Sidonie and Varry Brava. In addition, they will broadcast interviews and reports to workers in the music industry.

Free Concert

Link: www.sonorama-aranda.com

2. Hello 2021

The internet giant, youtube, has organized streaming concerts from different parts of the world. In addition to the most famous artists of the moment, such as Dua Lipa, JBalvin, YG, Karol G,, and Kane Brown, the platform will bring together the most popular youtubers this farewell event to 2020.

Free Streaming

Link: https://youtu.be/OK_ChvMo1BQ

3. #DanceTheYearAway

If you and your friends are more into electronics, this is the concert to connect to. The Beatport platform gives away 20 hours of rave with DJs like Carl Cox, Honey Dijon, Jamie Jones, Nastia, or Patrick Topping.

Free concert

Link: https://www.beatportal.com/

4. Fuck 2020

Primavera Sound and the Philadelphia electronic collective Making Time have joined forces to mount a celebration with 8 hours of music. In this way they want to celebrate the 20th anniversary of both organizations, which within the context of covid, they could not carry out normally. The guests of the night are John Talabot, Paranoid London, Jessy Lanza, ISAbella, Shanti Celeste, Nídia, DJ Nobu, Dave P, Nabihah Iqbal, Lena Willikens b2b BSS, among others.

Price: 11.30

Link: https://www.primaverasound.com/es/news/fuck-2020-a-transcendental-new-years-eve-celebration

5. Tomorrowland

The biggest mythical Belgian electronic music festival there is will broadcast 25 artists who will be in concert from 20:00 to 03:00. The end of year party has among its guests David Guetta, Armin Van Buuren, Major Lazer, Martin Garrix, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Charlotte de Witte, Martin Garrix or DJ Snoopadelic (aka Snoop Dogg)

Price: from $24.57 / 20€

Link: https://www.tomorrowland.com/en/tomorrowland-31-12-2020/welcome

Bonus: We also recommend the Piccadilly Circus platform because, well, Patti Smith!

Wherever we are, the virtual world offers us this year the possibility of enjoying concerts that we could only dream of going to before. Some of them will be transmitted online for free, and others are paid. Although the amount is symbolic, it is important to remember that the cultural sector has been one of the industries most hit during the coronavirus crisis. Let’s keep that in mind and support the artists.