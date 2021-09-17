Five songs for the first weekend of Hispanic Heritage Month: Snow Tha Product, Carolina Ross, and José González release new music

This week saw many new releases from a number of prolific Latinx artists. There was strength in single releases this week, but some notable albums dropped as well.

Carolina Ross and José González released new albums, while Tokischa, Ambar Lucid, and Snow Tha Product put forward some significant singles.

Here are five songs from this week to put on your playlists.

José González - “Void”

José González released his latest album, Local Valley, on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. The singer and guitarist delivered an album of effective folk storytelling.

“Void” is one of González’s new songs from the stunning and thoughtful LP.

Previously released singles “El Invento” and “Visions” act as openers to the somber and softly-sung Local Valley.

“Void” is the first new song in the album’s tracklist, coming in after the two singles.

Gonzalez attributes becoming a father and an urge to be a more varied artist and show more of his character as motivating factors behind his songwriting on the new record.

González is a Swedish musician of Argentine descent who sings in Spanish, English, and Swedish with a smooth and lovely singing voice. This is the singer’s first project where he sings in all three languages.

Local Valley is available now.

Tokischa - “El Rey de la Popola”

Tokischa released a two-song Spotify Singles session earlier this week, Sept. 15, 2021. A new version of her rather honest 2020 single “El Rey de la Popola” was released as part of the pair.

The singles are meant to celebrate the start of Hispanic Heritage Month.

“El Rey de la Popola” was given a more rock-driven remix on the re-release, creating a sound that differs from the original, dance-friendly mix.

The second song on the release is a cover of the 1967 salsa tune “La Tirana” by La Lupe. Both songs are driven by Tokischa’s thundering rock vocals and matching instrumentals.

The two singles are up on Spotify now. Both are worth checking out.

Carolina Ross - “Ese Hombre”

Carolina Ross released her most recent album, Mudanzas, this past Thursday, Sept. 14, 2021. The record honors Lupita D'Alessio, the Mexican singer nicknamed “La Leona Dormida.”

Each song off Mudanzas is a cover of D'Alessio, and “Ese Hombre” is the opener.

The seven-song project showcases Ross’ vocal ability as well as her passion for covering songs and putting her own spin on the music.

Mudanzas is available now on most platforms.

Ambar Lucid - “Lizard (Alternate Universe)”

Just as did Tokischa, Ambar Lucid also released a two-song Spotify Singles session this week, on Sept. 15, 2021 as part of the streaming giant’s celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.

The session included a stellar remix of Lucid’s track “Lizard,” and a reimagining of Billie Eilish’s “Billie Bossa Nova.”

Lucid breathes new life into the Eilish tune and puts forth an excellent new version of her own track on the session.

Similar to Tokischa, Lucid’s Spotify Singles are worthwhile rearrangements of the two songs, and completely reimagine the sonic aspect of the pair.

Both singles are available now on Spotify.

Snow Tha Product feat. Jon Z - “Que Le Gusta el Flow”

Rapper and actress Snow Tha Product released her collaboration with Jon Z, “Que Le Gusta El Flow,” on Sept. 15, 2021.

The new track was released with a music video depicting Snow Tha Product and Jon Z in a dance-heavy setting.

The flashy, provocative video from the duo showcases Snow Tha Product and Jon Z in multi-colored visuals, quick-moving imagery, and a party-bound vehicle.

This new single mixes reggaetón, drill, dembow, and Jersey club to create a head-bopping combination.

The music video was directed by Futuro Clasico and the single is available now.