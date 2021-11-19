Advertisement

The five most celebrated moments of the Latin Grammy Awards on social media

The return of Christina Aguilera, the triumph of "Patria y Vida" and the tribute to Rubén Blades were some of the most celebrated Latin Grammy moments on social media.

The Latin Grammys shined for the joy of all present — both artists and audience — and for the iconic moments of the night. Xtina and C. Tangana were trending on Twitter thanks to their performances on Thursday at the Grammy ceremony that celebrates the Latin community. Here are the five most iconic moments of the night  

1. Xtina's return

In style and accompanied by her girls Nathy Peluso, Nicki Nicole and Karol G, Christina Aguilera's return singing in Spanish got fans so excited they turned her into a trending topic on Twitter. The diva thanked her fans and said she was happy to have been able to perform at the tribute to Rubén Blades.

2. The tribute to Ruben Blades

It was already known that this year's Latin Grammy Awards would pay tribute to Rubén Blades, the living legend and greatest poet of salsa. But what was unexpected was the emotional moment Residente had when he spoke about Blades. Rene's words as he presented him with the award moved Rubén and the entire audience to tears. The artist received the honor on behalf of all Panama and its artists. 

3. The triumph of "Patria y vida 

The fight song against the Cuban government triumphed at the 22nd edition of the Latin Grammy Awards. The song's composers, Yotuel, Gente de Zona, Descemer Bueno, Maykel Osorbo, El Funky, Yadam González and Beatriz Luengo won the award for 'Best Urban Song.'

"This song is dedicated to all the political prisoners in Cuba," said El Funky before the song was performed on stage at the awards ceremony. 

4. C. Tangana's performance 

Whether we like it or not, C. Tangana gave one of the most exciting presentations of last night. To the rhythm of flamenco, and alongside luxury artists such as Jorge Drexler, Natalia Lafourcade, Nathy Peluso and Antonio Carmona, “El madrileño” performed his song “Ingobernable” for the gala and went home with three awards out of the five he was nominated for.

5. Anitta's tribute to Marília Mendonça

Anitta fulfilled her promise to give a flawless performance with Carlinhos Brown and Gloria Estefan in which they brought the Carnival of Brazil to the Grammys. She also made a heartfelt tribute to her friend and musical colleague, Marília Mendonça, a Brazilian singer-songwriter who lost her life just two weeks ago. With her heart in her hand, the artist took a moment during the ceremony to honor Marília and remember her musical legacy.

