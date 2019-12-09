Five Latin podcasts that would deserve a Pulitzer

Although the podcast is not a new phenomenon, these last few years have seen the rise of this format of "canned" radio that any citizen can do from home and on the most diverse topics. A way of democratizing listening, some say, that does not make any fun for large broadcasters, especially when it has just been announced that the Pulitzer Awards will include a 15th category for audio journalism next year in which both producers of independent content may participate, as well as large chains, digital websites and anyone who simply makes podcasts.

However, the shows must be "of public interest" and "characterized by revealing reports and enlightening narratives." And we've wanted to suggest five U.S. Latino podcasts that connect the community.

Latino USA

NPR's radio program for the Latino community hosted by Maria Hinojosa addresses issues that affect us most closely, from politics to health, art to culture. In its last episode, Latino USA made a sound report titled "The Clinic" about the free health clinics in the United States, of which a high percentage of their patients are Latino. And they decided not to double the English to the testimonies so as not to lose part of the story.

Latina to Latina

A series of interviews with Latina women leaders in their field conducted by journalist Alicia Menendez, whom Elle defined as the "New Gladiator of Radio Journalism."

Celebrities such as trumpeter, vocalist and music producer Linda Briceño, comedian Gina Brillón and actress Gina Torres, or the director of the Latin Institute of Reproductive Health Jessica Gonzalez-Rojas.

Self-ish Latina Podcast

The show directed by Denis Soler-Cox addresses the legacy and identities contradictions of the "Enyes," the first generation of U.S.-born Latinos. Questions such as the notion of "home," the importance of roots, and how the American way of life sometimes conflicts with one's own traditions or threatens to forget them are central axes of a space whose objective is to "generate a powerful sense of belonging in a population that struggles to understand where to fit in."

The Latin American history podcast

An ambitious and brilliant podcast on history made by Max Serjeant that reveals in each episode a piece of the memory of Latin America, from the arrival of the Spanish and Portuguese to the present time.

An essential site to dive into the roots and historical situations that marked the countries of our ancestors until today. A dose of empathy and necessary knowledge.

Highly Relevant with Jack Rico

Hosted by Colombian film critic and popular American presenter Jack Rico, the podcast attempts to shed light on how Latino culture is influencing mainstream through interviews with actors, musicians, journalists, and media executives.