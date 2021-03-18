Advertisement

The first virtual festival for all of North America

Técate Pa'l Norte will be available for fifteen countries, with eighteen artists and more than one thousand minutes of music in three virtual stages.

It will feature artists such as Intocable, Mon Laferte, Molotov, Caloncho, Enjambre and Mau & Ricky with Camilo. PHOTOGRAPHY: Técate Pa'l Norte
By Albert Gomez
March 18, 2021

The new virtual version of the Tecate Pa'l Norte Festival has been announced with a large number of Latin artists in its line-up. This time, it reappears with an event full of digital concerts for 15 countries on the continent starting on April 17 with three virtual stages.

The festival will offer a format in which the viewer can move through fantasy virtual scenarios by focusing the camera as if it were a game taking advantage of the boom of livestreams, which also involves improvements in the public facilities to consume online videos as well as the great platform they were previously.

With more than 1,000 minutes of music, the festival will feature artists such as Intocable, Mon Laferte, Molotov, Caloncho, Enjambre and Mau & Ricky with Camilo and up to 18 artists. It will also feature Mexican comedian Franco Escamilla.

There will be three phases of access to tickets. Prices also depend on the type of ticket, with general admission costing 295 pesos and 1,150 pesos for the superfan version, including commemorative merchandising.

There will still be a physical event for the most die-hard fans, but it will follow the social distancing guidelines at the Fundidora Park on Nov. 12 and 13. The difference is that in the digital one you can and cannot simultaneously join a crowd.

tecate-pal-norte-virtual.jpeg

Someone had to do it at last, just as new formats for comedy such as interactive shows have appeared. Festival season is approaching and group immunity still seems a long way off, so someone had to dream up and embody the kind of futuristic, almost cyberpunk festival you'd want to go to.

In fact they have had the help of the organizers of festivals like "Tomorrowland Around the Word" and "NYE". The presentation video already refers us to the legendary Tomorrowland stage but without the limitations of the material, forcing the geometries.

Somehow these measures continue to explore the conquest of digital space accelerated by the pandemic, exploring the formats that are booming at a time when music is being revalued in terms of views, also embodying what until recently would have been a background landscape of a William Gibson novel.

