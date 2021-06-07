‘A Father’s Dream: My Family’s Journey in Music’: The history of Selena's father

Founder of Los Dinos and music entrepreneur, Abraham Quintanilla has experienced success in the workplace and also experienced the pain of losing a daughter.

In his memoir A Father’s Dream: My Family’s Journey in Music, he recounts the family's experience through that pain.

"This book came out a week ago. We are going to translate it into Spanish. We hope that in another month the Spanish version will be published," Quintanilla said in a telephone interview.

With his new book, Quintanilla wants readers to learn from the experiences he has lived through over the years, including the tragedy of losing his daughter Selena Quintanilla, one of the saddest events for the Latin music world.

"It is the history of a man who has experienced great joy and even greater pain, but embraces the love of family and supports his faith in God, so he can move forward into the future with a positive disposition."

Readers will get an up close and personal look at the behind-the-scenes complexities of a successful family business.

"With raw emotion and honesty, he shares the twists and turns of a road that many readers may have been forced to travel and some others hope never to traverse. From the sublime joys of parenthood, to the achievement of creating a music empire and surviving its failures." Quintanilla explained that he shares the joy of his children's success, and that anyone who reads A Father's Dream will know that unforeseen tragedy can happen.

After the Queen of Tex-Mex was murdered in 1995 by her fan club president, Yolanda Saldivar, her dad set out to carry on her legacy.

A Father's Dream: My Family's Journey in Music is on sale in the United States and is expected to enter the Latin market soon. The book adds to the family's various projects to keep Selena's memory alive, such as collaborations with beauty lines, collectible figurines, a very successful bio-series with Netflix and posthumous music albums.