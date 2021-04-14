Everything to know about Joss Favela before his performance at the Latin Music Awards

Among the most anticipated shows at the Latin Music Awards on April 15 is the rising star of regional Mexican music, Joss Favela, nicknamed El Lujo de Sinaloa.

You may not know his other facet as a prolific composer, responsible for more than 139 lyrics that have been performed by stars such as Alejandro Fernández, Banda MS, Julión Álvarez or Banda El Recodo.

Here's everything to know about the other side of the man responsible for bringing regional music back to the top of the Billboard charts:

José Alberto Inzunza Favela, long before he became the successful Joss Favela we now know, was a little boy from Sinaloa, Guamuchil to be exact. Back then, he had to walk eight miles a day to learn to play the guitar.

His parents supported this devotion and he not only started writing songs, but also participated in children's singing programs such as Código Fama (2004-2005) and La Rosa de Guadalupe (2008-2020). At that time he released two albums of band songs and northern ballads.

At the age of 20, he moved to Monterrey where he became a mine of lyrics that helped him to collaborate with big names such as Julión Álvarez, Noel Torres, Banda MS or Alejandro Fernández.

Songs like "Te hubieraieras ido antes" or "Me vas a extrañar" placed him high in the charts and made Favela the youngest composer to win the "Composer of the Year" award along with several Latin Grammy nominations.

In 2015, at the age of 25, he started a new stage signing with Sony Music and releasing the solo album Hecho a mano with songs like "Me gusta verte arrepentida" or "Cuando fuimos nada" that quickly reached the tops. In 2018, he repeated the formula being faithful to the regional sound with the album, Caminando.

At the beginning of this year, he returned to the limelight thanks to two new songs, the hit "El alumno" with Colombian Jessi Uribe, which was played throughout Latin America, and the preview of his next album called Alguien especial. His style has also spread to places like Colombia, where Mexican music was already very popular in the 40s.

Regarding this latest expansion, which has made him a record-breaking legend, Joss Favela wanted to clarify his impressions in an interview:

"Many people had not heard my music and thanks to this song, it is happening. It is now being played in Guatemala, Ecuador, Dominican Republic, Colombia, Chile and it is something that I really have to thank. Thanks for the love to the people."