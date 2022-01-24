Evaluna suffers an accident and her tribe shows its power

The beloved and renowned singer Evaluna shared through her social networks this weekend that she had suffered a small accident and that her husband was taking care of her. Given the public knowledge around her pregnancy, her more than 19 million followers showed some major concern for her well being.

The message left her millions of followers around the world very worried. The artist is in her sixth month of pregnancy and her fall has been a cause for alarm. However, the singer made it clear that her husband was very attentive to her.

"Camilo takes care of me," she wrote next to the video posted by the young singer.

In October of last year, Evaluna and Camilo announced that they were expecting their first child, whom they have named Indigo. Although the couple did not reveal details of Evaluna's health condition, fans immediately asked about her and the baby.

"How is Indigo, is the tummy ok, are you ok," read some of the comments.

Evaluna has received hundreds of messages of affection on her social networks and they emphasize the tenderness with which the Colombian singer takes care of her.