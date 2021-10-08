Estereomance follow up debut LP with new song, “Gardenia Dreams”

Estereomance was formed in 2019 by singer Paulina Reza, producer Manuel Calderon, and multi instrumentalist-vocalist Adria Del Valle.

The group released their debut full-length album, a self-titled LP, last Summer.

They released their first single since the album was released, “Gardenia Dreams,” on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. A remix of their song “Rivera” was also released prior.

The poppy and upbeat return is welcomed with a music video. “Gardenia Dreams” continues the group’s promotion of West Texas soul pop culture combined with personal experiences.

The new single allows the group to embrace their evolution, and the changes and growths that have come from time spent in quarantine and thereafter.

This music video was filmed on the beaches of Puerto Vallarta in Mexico.

As a single with dream-pop influence that incorporates disco synths and percussion-entwined beats, “Gardenia Dreams” is both thoughtfully constructed and playful.

The song employs different vocal styles across its two singers, Reza and Del Valle. Lyrically, the single navigates the positive aspects of growth that come with letting go.

Coming from different backgrounds and regions, Estereomance describe themselves as a “cultural hybrid” of El Paso — as a border town — and Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua.

This combination of cultures represents perspectives from multiple sides of the border. The three members of Estereomance themselves are of different musical backgrounds.

Del Valle has a background in classical music as a violinist. The multi instrumentalist has played in orchestras and plays alike.

Reza is well-known for the career she has built as a singer, and as an active player in numerous projects and a performer at many festivals.

Calderon is a record producer known for running El Cosmophonico, a recording studio in El Paso. Once a sound engineer at Sonic Ranch, Calderon has worked with musicians such as Animal Collective and Beach House.

Estereomance member Paulina Reza shared some thoughts on the new single:

“It was a different type of creating atmosphere, most of it was done via the internet as I am in Juarez, and the others are in the U.S.,” said Reza. “It reflects the place where we are, we are having fun and the audience can feel the happiness.”

The thriving new single is available now.