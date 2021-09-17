"El Tiny," the Tiny Desk's special programming for Hispanic Heritage Month

So many Hispanic and Latino artists have passed through the Tiny Desk that now they call it "el Tiny", because every month is "Hispanic Heritage Month", but the official celebration is from September 15th to October 15th and the Tiny Desk has a special playlist to celebrate it.

During these 30 days dedicated to recognizing the contributions of the diverse Latino communities in the United States, NPR Music's Alt.Latino podcast has prepared special programming. The host and producer of the podcast, Felix Contreras confirmed that during the month there will be a take on "El Tiny" with all Latin music, ten different artists, different genres and styles representing at least eight different Latin American countries and cultures.

Likewise, the Alt.Latino team and the Tiny Desk concert team have managed to put together a diverse group of artists, from the top-ranked artists, groups that are quickly climbing the industry ladder and some that more people should know about. Opening these sessions will be Colombian artist J Balvin one of the hottest stars on the planet right now and putting reggaeton at the center of the music industry.

Among the bands participating in the special Hispanic Heritage Month (HHM) programming will be fellow Colombians Diamante Eléctrico. Although as representatives of rock, on the other side of the musical spectrum, the band is a winner of three Latin Grammys. Their music is also influenced by funk and other styles. Yendry, Camila Cabello, Nicky Nicole and Prince Royce are some of the artists that will participate in "El Tiny" during the month.

The intention of this special programming is, on the one hand, to demystify preconceived ideas about Latin music, and, on the other hand, to take stock of everything that is coming out of Latin America, from reggaeton and rock, to electronica, hip hop, experimentation and folklore.