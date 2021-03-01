El Chombo and The Death of Reggaeton,'Pop is like a black hole and absorbs everything around it'

Over the weekend, reggaeton icon Daddy Yankee released his new single, Problemas, in response to the controversy surrounding the supposed death of the genre he pioneered.

With more than nine million plays, the song returns to the roots of the musical revolution.

The song has equal doses of perreo and empowerment.

The controversy started before the weekend when the Panamanian legend El Chombo, famous composer and youtuber, said in an interview to Molusco Podcast that reggaeton "had died," digested by pop music.

A few hours later, he uploaded one of his videos to his Youtube channel, and controversy followed. He reviewed one by one his arguments about the end of the genre supported by musical effects: "Pop is the parasite of all genres. It needs to stick to others and then goes on its way. Pop is like a black hole and absorbs everything around it."

El Chombo also pointed out how many Puerto Rican singers have moved to other genres, such as dancehall.

Although referring to AA and Ozuna, the backlash didn't take long whether it was daddy Daddy Yankee's punch on the table compiling everything he said digested by pop or with the former Mariana's song, Lowi, mocking the genre's death sentence in a song called Te lo dijo el Chombo.

The truth is that in the sense of strict cultural analysis, his words were, although correct in some aspects, naïve in many others — trying to make an overly technical interpretation. At a categorical level, many genres have been considered dead from within, as was the case with the novel, radio, westerns or superheroes.

All of them have been considered dead from the inside when the initial ingenuity of the newborn genre disappeared and faced the historical dialectic of competition., They had to take and leave elements, as is the case of the integration of pop codes in the international market or Daddy Yankee's case using autotune in his track.

El Chombo's point is that reggaeton's initial proposal is dying from the mixture with other genres. Many new types will flourish, that's certain, but his prophecy finds a shred of evidence in Yankee's song.