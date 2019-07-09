“Diamante Electrico” Visits Philly for the First Time

Diamante Electrico started in 2013. Since then, the band stands out for its unique style – making it one of the most important bands of Colombian independent music scene. This Spanish Alternative Rock band has three members: Juan Galeano, Daniel Álvarez, and Andee Zeta.

In 2013, Diamante Electrico became the first Colombian band to have an album subsidized by Kickstarter, a platform that funds artists. “B” their second album, was nominated and won the 2014 Latin Grammy in the "Best Rock Album" category.

That same year, the band participated in Vive Latino, Rock al Parque and the Latin Alternative Music Conference (LAMC), sharing the stage with Foo Fighters and The Rolling Stones.

Diamante Electrico has performed at several festivals around the U.S., including the Neon Desert Festival in El Paso, Texas, and Ruidofest in Chicago, Illinois.

Before the tour ends, the band will make two more stops on the East Coast. First, in Washington, D.C. Then, in Philadelphia’s club Milkboy.

Puerto Rican singer, Kenty Love -recognized as one of the pioneers of Philadelphia’s alternative music scene will join the band for the concert.

The tour will end on October 12th, at the Austin City Limits festival in Texas. Here, Diamante Electrico will share the stage with Guns N 'Roses, Mumford & Sons, Childish Gambino, The Cure, Billie Eilish, and Tame Impala.

For more information about the band visit their official website.