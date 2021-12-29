Advertisement

Demi Lovato's new look for 2022

Demi Lovato and them new look. Stock image.

Demi Lovato and their new look. Photos: Instagram

Demi Lovato's new look for 2022

Demi Lovato enters the new year with a new look and hoping for a #freshstart.

by Natalia Puertas Cavero
 12/29/2021 - 07:38
in
Demi Lovato and them new look. Stock image.
Demi Lovato and them new look. Stock image.

By Natalia Puertas Cavero
December 29, 2021

Singer and TV star, Demi Lovato has surprised their more than 120 million followers on social media with a major makeover to close 2021 to give the best possible welcome to the new year. Lovato decided to shave their head and upload a video showing the new look to their followers. 

2021 has been an important year for Demi in many ways. At 29 years old, they've lived a life full of poignant experiences and this has been a year of important personal revelations.

As an artist, they showcased many of their struggles through their latest album, Dancing with the devil, and their documentary with the same title. They also entered the world of podcasts with their weekly show 4D with Demi Lovato to address uncomfortable topics that sometimes never get mentioned.

Demi spoke openly and for the first time about their gender identity, explained their comings and goings to rehab to detox, and broke the silence about a sexual assault they suffered years ago. 

Between all sorts of experiences that have made Demi grow as a person, and their new look along with a #FreshStart hashtag, 2022 seems to be the year of new beginnings for them.

"I also feel like I used to hide behind my hair.... I used to use my hair to hide. It used to cover my body. So when I started doing all this work on myself, I thought, 'What is it that I've been keeping my whole life that I need to let go of?' And that was it. Now I feel more like myself."

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
identidad de género
Hollywood

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Music

Rosalia and Rauw Alejandro. Photo by Europa Press.
Rosalia and Rauw Alejandro perform in Puerto Rico without permission
J Balvin winner of the Afro Latin Artist of the year award. Photo: Instagram AEAUSA
Controversy arises over Afro-Latino award given to J Balvin
Frame from Rauw Alejandro's new single, "Hunter".
'Hunter,' Rauw Alejandro's latest track and his fight with Jhay Cortez. 
Roselyn Sanchez and Daddy Yankee will participate in the virtual event.
Puerto Rico's first New Year's Eve countdown will be virtual 
AL DIA News
AL DIA News