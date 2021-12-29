Demi Lovato's new look for 2022

Singer and TV star, Demi Lovato has surprised their more than 120 million followers on social media with a major makeover to close 2021 to give the best possible welcome to the new year. Lovato decided to shave their head and upload a video showing the new look to their followers.

2021 has been an important year for Demi in many ways. At 29 years old, they've lived a life full of poignant experiences and this has been a year of important personal revelations.

As an artist, they showcased many of their struggles through their latest album, Dancing with the devil, and their documentary with the same title. They also entered the world of podcasts with their weekly show 4D with Demi Lovato to address uncomfortable topics that sometimes never get mentioned.

Demi spoke openly and for the first time about their gender identity, explained their comings and goings to rehab to detox, and broke the silence about a sexual assault they suffered years ago.

Between all sorts of experiences that have made Demi grow as a person, and their new look along with a #FreshStart hashtag, 2022 seems to be the year of new beginnings for them.