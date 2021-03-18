Demi Lovato reveals she was raped as a teenager in new YouTube docu-series

Demi Lovato revealed that during her teenage years while her career was taking off on the Disney Channel, she lost her virginity to rape. The news has been a preview of what she explains in her life documentary Dancing with the Devil. The artist confesses in the documentary some of the most difficult episodes of her life.
"We were kissing and I told him 'Hey, this is going no further, I'm a virgin and I don't want to do it this way.' But that didn't matter to him, he did it anyway. I internalized it and told myself it was my fault, because I went into the room with him," the actress and singer revealed in the documentary premiered Tuesday at the South by Southwest (SXSW) festival.
Lovato confessed that the pressure of being a young Disney role model held her back from speaking publicly about it at the time.
She was 15 years old at the time, and was dating one of her Disney Chanel co-stars, however Demi does not expressly identify who the aggressor was. What she did emphasize is that she had to see that boy "every day" at work, which led her to develop an eating disorder while dealing with the trauma, as well as getting into drugs and alcohol.
Her statements have not gone unnoticed by viewers and has generated both supportive and critical responses as to why she has not revealed the identity of her abuser. Lovato hopes that Dancing with the Devil will be a source of courage and allows all those who have gone through a similar situation to speak out about their experiences.
The documentary will be available in four parts on YouTube starting on March 23.
