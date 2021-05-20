Demi Lovato changes pronouns to 'they/them,' comes out as non-binary

On Wednesday, May 19, at the premiere of their podcast 4D with Demi Lovato, singer and actress Demi Lovato shared with fans an announcement about their identity.

"For the last year and a half, I've dedicated myself to healing and self-reflection. And after that work, I had the revelation that I identify as non-binary... I feel like that better represents the fluidity in my gender expression and allows me to feel more true to the person I know I am and am still discovering," Lovato said.

Every day we wake up, we are given another opportunity & chance to be who we want & wish to be. I’ve spent the majority of my life growing in front of all of you… you’ve seen the good, the bad, & everything in between. pic.twitter.com/HSBcfmNruo — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 19, 2021

Along with the news, they asked that from now on they use their new pronouns to be “they” and “them.” These pronouns are used interchangeably for the masculine and feminine plural, and also to refer to people who do not identify themselves within the gender binary. The artist recounted that after an important conversation with Sam Smith, they gained a better understanding of their gender expression and finds the "non-binary" category a better representation for their identity.

"I'm still learning about myself, and I don't claim to be an expert voice. Sharing this with you opens up another level of vulnerability for me," Lovato explained. They further assured that they will be speaking to other non-binary people in a series of videos about gender identity, letting on to the need for open information and representation and acceptance of diversities in media.

"I'm doing this for those out there who have not been able to share who they really are with their loved ones. Please continue to live in your truths and know that I'm sending you lots of love," Demi added.

