David Archuleta, former 'American Idol' comes out as part of the LGBTQ+ community.

The young David Archuleta, shared his sexual orientation with his family for the first time in 2014. Seven years later, he decided to also share it with his followers and world through social media.

Archuleta recently did an intreview with TODAY, where he revealed that God told him to go public with his truth.

"When I had that prayer, God simply said, 'David, you know I trust you, right? I want you to publish what you're going through right now.' And it was so clear what I had to say. I knew exactly what I had to say but I felt uncomfortable saying it because I like to be reserved, especially with this kind of thing. But I knew I had to do it," said Archuleta.

After sharing the news with his followers and the world, David confessed to feeling very emotional.

"I was surprised, because I thought, 'OK, this is probably going to be a bigger thing, maybe get 30,000 or 40,000 likes, if that,' because I know it's a controversial topic and a lot of people have assumed things about me and tried to label me in the past. But it's blown up. I didn't know that all the media was going to talk about it, but the way they did it was very respectful," the singer said.

The Honduran-born singer showed concern about the reaction of the LGBTQ+ community, since there is a religious component to his announcement.

"A lot of conservative Christians follow what I do because that's my own upbringing, and I'm still involved in that community. But everyone, on both sides.... I was amazed at the support and the affection that everyone showed across the board, for the most part, and for me it was a huge, tender mercy," said Archuleta.

After an internal struggle over his attraction and feelings for boys and a period of being ashamed for feeling that way, he decided to tell his truth during a mission he attented.

"This could be the most important day of your life, Elder Archuleta," the mission president told him.

They were words that would make him decide to talk to his family and later encourage him to use his platform to advocate for the rights of the LGBTQ+ community.

Archuleta continues to work on his music, preparing a tour and a children's book, My Little Prayer, based on one of his religious songs.