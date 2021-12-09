Daddy Yankee joins the biggest New Year's Eve party in Puerto Rico

The traditional New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square is approaching, and this year, reggaeton superstar Daddy Yankee will give a special performance from his native Puerto Rico, and will participate in the first-ever Spanish-language countdown.

Two months ago, it was announced that for the first time, Dick Clark's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2022 would be performing a Spanish-language countdown live from Puerto Rico. On Tuesday, Dec. 7, the names of the first guests for the party began to be revealed, confirming actress and singer Roselyn Sanchez as co-host of the event and Daddy Yankee as part of the show.

Performing from my favorite place in the world, Puerto Rico, during this year’s historic @RockinEve This year will be the show’s first-ever Spanish language countdown! Don't miss it, December 31 at 8/7c on ABC. #PRxRockinEve pic.twitter.com/BB1sb8Bhiu — Daddy Yankee (@daddy_yankee) December 7, 2021

The 50th annual televised celebration will not only be the first inaugural Spanish-language countdown, but it also coincides with the celebration of the 500th anniversary of the founding of San Juan. The event will take place on the grounds of the Puerto Rico Convention Center and simultaneously at the T-Mobile DISTRICT, with host Seacrest overseeing the New Year's Eve festivities in Times Square.

Pedro Pierluisi, governor of Puerto Rico confirmed the news through a press release.

"We are very excited to welcome Dick Clark's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2022 to our island and to have this high caliber event to project the greatness of Puerto Rico and our people. This celebration not only allows Puerto Ricans to enjoy this great historic event; it also speaks to diverse communities around the world that our Island is ready to receive tourism and foster economic development. We have a lot to offer as a destination, and New Year's Rockin' Eve will be a testament to all that Puerto Rico has to offer," the release read.

The traditional Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2022 event will air live on Friday, Dec. 31 beginning at 8 p.m. on ABC, while the Puerto Rico countdown is scheduled for 11 p.m.