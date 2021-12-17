Advertisement

COVID-19 infections confirmed at Bad Bunny concerts

Bad Bunny in concert at Puerto Rico.

Bad Bunny at a concert in Puerto Rico. Photo: Línea Directa 

At least 176 people have been confirmed infected with COVID-19 after attending Bad Bunny's concerts in Puerto Rico.

by Natalia Puertas Cavero
 12/17/2021 - 07:20
Last weekend, Bad Bunny performed live for the first time since beginning of the pandemic in Puerto Rico. At least 80,000 people attended at the Hiram Bithorn stadium, and at least 176 of them have now tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Puerto Rico Department of Health. 

Authorities are investigating whether these people were already infected when they attended the concerts or if they were infected during the show. Although infection levels remain low, according to epidemiologist Marzán Rodríguez, there has been an increase from 2% to 3.5% in recent weeks.  

In both concerts, Bad Bunny invited a dozen artists to join him on stage, including J Balvin, Sech and Romeo Santos. 

Criticism of both concerts is due to the lack of rigor and care taken during the concert. Although the organization asked attendees to present their vaccination card and protect themselves with masks, these measures were not respected. 

A new call has been put out asking those that attended to get tested.

