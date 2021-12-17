COVID-19 infections confirmed at Bad Bunny concerts

Last weekend, Bad Bunny performed live for the first time since beginning of the pandemic in Puerto Rico. At least 80,000 people attended at the Hiram Bithorn stadium, and at least 176 of them have now tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Puerto Rico Department of Health.

Authorities are investigating whether these people were already infected when they attended the concerts or if they were infected during the show. Although infection levels remain low, according to epidemiologist Marzán Rodríguez, there has been an increase from 2% to 3.5% in recent weeks.

Ahora mismo en Puerto Rico los casos COVID19 se están disparando como nunca antes visto.



La tasa de positividad brincó de 2% a 5% en una semana. Entre los de 20-29 está sobre 10%.



Se han detectado 731 casos ayer martes y aún están entrando datos.



Seguimos actualizando aquí. pic.twitter.com/cMCsbP83md — Rafael Irizarry (@rafalab) December 15, 2021

In both concerts, Bad Bunny invited a dozen artists to join him on stage, including J Balvin, Sech and Romeo Santos.

Criticism of both concerts is due to the lack of rigor and care taken during the concert. Although the organization asked attendees to present their vaccination card and protect themselves with masks, these measures were not respected.

A new call has been put out asking those that attended to get tested.