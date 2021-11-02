Advertisement

Cosmos Quartet in residence at the Palau de la Música Catalana 

Cosmos Quartet: Helena Satué, Bernat Prat, Lara Fernández and Oriol Prat.

Cosmos Quartet: Helena Satué, Bernat Prat, Lara Fernández and Oriol Prat. Photo: Cosmos Quartet

Cosmos Quartet in residence at the Palau de la Música Catalana 

The string quartet Cosmos Quartet begins its residency at the Palau de la Música in Barcelona with an inaugural concert.

by Natalia Puertas Cavero
 11/02/2021 - 09:03
in
Cosmos Quartet: Helena Satué, Bernat Prat, Lara Fernández and Oriol Prat.
Cosmos Quartet: Helena Satué, Bernat Prat, Lara Fernández and Oriol Prat.

By Natalia Puertas Cavero
November 02, 2021

Starting on Nov. 2, the string quartet Cosmos Quartet begins its residency at the Palau de la Música. The group begins a series of concerts that will take place over three seasons at the Palau de la Música. The initial program includes Webern's 1905 Quartet, Ravel's Quartet in F major and Brahms' Quartet op. 51 no. 1.

The musicians Helena Satué, Bernat Prat, Lara Fernández and Oriol Prat are the members of the Cosmos Quartet, founded in 2014. The chamber ensemble of Catalan origin, inspired by the leadership of the Cuarteto Casals, has decided to embark on a serious path as a stable ensemble.

With the endorsement of a rising trajectory, concerts and collaborations increasingly important for the classical music industry, the Palau de la Música Catalana wanted to reward the evolution of the quartet by inviting them to be residents for three seasons, to develop a repertoire that includes the most representative works for the genre of the 19th and 20th centuries.

The Cosmos Quartet has won first prize at the Irene Steels-Wilsing Foundation Competition 2018 in Heidelberg, first prize at the BBVA Montserrat Alavedra Chamber Music Competition and prizes at the Carl Nielsen Competition in Copenhagen and the Joseph Joachim Competition in Weimar.

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
música clásica
barcelona

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Music

Official logo of Jazz Philadelphia. Photo: Jazz Philadelphia
Fourth annual Jazz Philadelphia Summit to be held November 5-6
Still from Silvana Estrada's "Tristeza" music video. Photo: Karla Read & Edwin Erazo, Glassnote Music LLC
Silvana Estrada sets January 2022 for debut solo album release
Sónar Festival Barcelona logo.
Sónar Festival closes 2021 edition full of art, science and education
Photo: Guerrera PR
Álvaro Díaz embraces mixed-emotions on new album ‘Felicilandia’
AL DIA News
AL DIA News