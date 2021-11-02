Cosmos Quartet in residence at the Palau de la Música Catalana 

Starting on Nov. 2, the string quartet Cosmos Quartet begins its residency at the Palau de la Música. The group begins a series of concerts that will take place over three seasons at the Palau de la Música. The initial program includes Webern's 1905 Quartet, Ravel's Quartet in F major and Brahms' Quartet op. 51 no. 1.

The musicians Helena Satué, Bernat Prat, Lara Fernández and Oriol Prat are the members of the Cosmos Quartet, founded in 2014. The chamber ensemble of Catalan origin, inspired by the leadership of the Cuarteto Casals, has decided to embark on a serious path as a stable ensemble.

With the endorsement of a rising trajectory, concerts and collaborations increasingly important for the classical music industry, the Palau de la Música Catalana wanted to reward the evolution of the quartet by inviting them to be residents for three seasons, to develop a repertoire that includes the most representative works for the genre of the 19th and 20th centuries.

The Cosmos Quartet has won first prize at the Irene Steels-Wilsing Foundation Competition 2018 in Heidelberg, first prize at the BBVA Montserrat Alavedra Chamber Music Competition and prizes at the Carl Nielsen Competition in Copenhagen and the Joseph Joachim Competition in Weimar.