Coronavirus: Bad Bunny's 'weird' message asking us to respect quarantine

There is no doubt that the artist who rules the most on streaming platforms is one of the rarest birds on the reggaeton scene, both for his music, which rules with powerful messages of tolerance, and the quirkiness of his behavior.

Many were already wondering how the singer would act in the middle of a global pandemic, especially after we saw images of the massive party he had to celebrate his 26th birthday. Yes, 'callaito', Bunny.

In order to intone his 'mea culpa' -or maybe not-, but above all to ask us to stay home and respect the coronavirus quarantine, he uploaded a very strange photograph to his Instagram account, followed by millions of people, accompanied by a message that may be funny, but is the pure truth.

"Everyone inside that the coronavirus has arrived. Wash your hands and bathe well with lots of soap and warm water. Do not mother the mother who bore you... and don't leave your homes, because of her. Much less to buy paper for your ass, okay? Let's hear #YHLQMDLG and twerk alone to the world.

He also posted a series of stories from the bed where he deforms his skull with different filters to urge his fans to take confinement seriously.

Stay at home

Bad Bunny has not been the only singer to use his social networks to encourage his fans to become aware of the global COVID-19 situation.

As many venues have closed and concerts and festivals have been cancelled or postponed, these artists have decided to accompany their isolation in another way.

Becky G, for example, told her fans: "Now is not the time to panic, nor to punish yourself. The current state of the nation is not something to be taken lightly."

Meanwhile, Karol G and Anuel AA spent the weekend at home listening to reggaeton music and playing video games, and Alejandro Sanz and Juanes, who had to reschedule their shows, gave a live-stream concert on YouTube.