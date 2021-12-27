Controversy over Afro-Latino award given to J Balvin

This Sunday 26th, J Balvin won the distinction as "Afro-Latino Artist of the Year '' during the AEAUSA African Entertainment Awards ceremony. This recognition generated controversy among other Afro artists and internet users.

Balvin was competing in the category with other artists such as Dubosky, The Ganez, Iza, Nacho, Sami Boy and Bad Bunny, but it caused discomfort among internet users who have expressed discomfort for the distinction, as well as because the singer accepted to receive the award.

Why shouldn't he have been the winner?

Throughout the year, the Colombian artist has been involved in different problems such as his argument with René of Calle 13 for his criticism of the Grammy Latin Awards, the scandal over the video of his song "Perra", which in the end he had to remove from his YouTube channel and the request for the cancellation of his concert at the Cali Fair.

J Balvin is not considered by many as an Afro artist but as a "white Latin man", as described by Colombian composer and rapper Mabiland, who also referred to Balvin as "misplaced and appropriator".

Hombre blanco Latino Desubicado y apropiador, vos Jose @JBALVIN , con vos hablo, ¿hasta dónde estás dispuesto a llegar para obtener reconocimiento ? ¡Nea no más! Basta de esta mierda. https://t.co/Lk7XMRwrHC — Mabiland (@Mabiland) December 27, 2021

The artist Goyo, vocalist and leader of ChocQuibTown, a group recognized for being a precursor of black culture and Pacific rhythms, was one of the most critical about this and mentioned on her Twitter account her dissatisfaction with the awards. "If you want to know my opinion: I believe more in the Grammys than in this sh.... And I'm going to sleep because they start calling me resentful. How scary," Goyo wrote.