The concert of 'Los Montaner,' a musical family

Venezuelan singer Ricardo Montaner confirmed the show he will perform with his children, Ricky and Mau, Evaluna and her husband, Camilo, this Saturday, July 31 in the Dominican Republic.

Montaner took the opportunity to comment that the family project is to "promote that rarity" of sharing music together in a show and said that family is a "true treasure."

The group's performance will in a hybrid form, as the public will be allowed to attend with reduced seating capacity and in response to health restrictions due to the pandemic, and it will also be broadcast virtually.

"We are seen as aliens when this should be normal, dads, moms, children, nephews and nieces should get together as a family to do whatever they like best, a barbecue, a sancocho," said the artist at a press conference in Santo Domingo.

"The important thing is to be as a family on stage, doing what we all have in common."

'Los Montaner' have separate individual recognitions in their musical careers, but as a family, they are excited and grateful to be able to sing together for the first time despite their different styles.

The family said that choosing the repertoire with the digital concert in mind was a big "challenge," but it was easy to find a common thread because "all the songs ultimately speak of love."