A concert to honor Indigenous Peoples' Day in Chicago

On Wednesday, Oct. 13, the Old Town School of Folk Music will offer, for the third consecutive year, an annual concert in celebration of Indigenous Peoples Day. A date that has been celebrated for many years by people who identify themselves as indigenous and as a counter-narrative to Columbus Day.

The concert will feature indigenous bands and musical groups that will showcase the art, history and culture of Native Americans and indigenous people of South America.

OPLIAM, NuFolk Rebel Alliance y Eugene Hütz, from the punk band Gogol Bordello, and Huguito Gutiérrez and Armando Bakle are just some of the indigenous artists that will be on stage. Although the concert is free, attendees are encouraged to make a $10 donation to contribute to the event.

The program includes both Native American and indigenous artists from the global south who claim their culture in all spaces and demand the recognition of their peoples on a symbolic date that reminds us of the genocide and the appropriation of lands by the colonizers.

The Indigenous Peoples' Day event highlights the art and culture of the native peoples. However, for the organization, it is expected that the concert will serve not only to celebrate the Indigenous communities, but also generate support for the movement that seeks to change Columbus Day to "Indigenous Peoples' Day" across the country.

This weekend, President Joe Biden made Indigenous Peoples Day official, in recognition and respect for the diversity of the origins of the U.S. territory. The celebration and recognition of the resilience of Indigenous peoples goes beyond the celebration of cultures, it is the beginning of reconciliation between peoples.