Colombian artists raise their voices on a common front: More art and less violence

Ten years ago, audiovisual producer Alex Sanchez, El KB, took a picture of those who would become legends of urban music making a common front of united artists. Now, 10 years later, he's repeated the invocation at a time of renewal of the scene and under a new climate that demands to clarify the message: more art and less violence.

"The country needs us more united than ever," added the producer in these hard times for Colombia with the aim of making the photograph a symbol of unity in the face of change and strength in the midst of difficulty, demonstrating the commonalities of all the artists despite the differences that separate them.

The new photo features the new rising voices in the urban genre: Blessd, The Prodigiez, Phillip, Nath, Badmilk, Dekko, Kapla y Miky, Sog, Cheo Gallego, Seppe & Gama, Totoy, Nathan y Shander, Ryan Castro and Neoskit.

"May each of us make it, fulfill our dreams and carry our country's name to the top," Blessd added after the gesture of unity. "More united than ever. The revolution is also in art and we are here to represent them wherever we go," said Nath about this collective message.

New Scene

Considering the above, it is worth mentioning that it has been Colombian artists who have largely changed the image that the country had of itself and in front of the world, all with deep doses of positivity.

The new generation of Colombian artists marks a milestone of hope. With this new photograph, the new generation of urban artists in Colombia is presented to all, a group of young dreamers who unite to raise their voices with a very clear message against violence.

Artists like J Balvin and Maluma have decided to join in support of this new generation of artists like Blessd and many more who seek to solidify ties through talent to continue opening opportunities for all those young artists who have been working tirelessly to leave the genre and the country at the top.

Young people like Blessd, The prodigiez or Phillip have awakened not only the interest of the industry but of all its people. Healthy music and music generates spaces of opportunity, also of deep rejection to the violence that haunts during the last days the political current events of the country.