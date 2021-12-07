Coldplay confirms tour in seven Latin American countries with Camila Cabello

Coldplay is one of the most famous British alternative rock bands worldwide, formed by Chris Martin, Jon Buckland, Guy Berryman and Will Champio, who announced earlier this week their concert tour in Latin America.

The announcement included several countries such as Colombia, Argentina, Chile and Peru, where the band's fans will not only be able to enjoy their new songs but also the music of Camila Cabello as the opening act in all concerts.

The inclusion of Camila Cabello greatly increases the show's profile, as the Cuban singer is one of the most important artists of the moment. Proof of this is that in October of this year, Cabello became the second Hispanic singer -after Carbi B- to receive a diamond certificate from the RIAA thanks to the fact that her song Havana surpassed 10 million sales.

Coldplay's presence in the continent is part of their tour entitled 'Music of the Spheres', the name also given to the album they released in October 2021.

The complete list of countries to be visited by the band are: Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Chile, Mexico, Dominican Republic and Buenos Aires.