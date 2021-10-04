Classical music for all in the Horta Guinardó neighborhood of Barcelona. 

Advertisement

HHM 2021

The District of Horta-Guinardó is prepping to launch 'Clàssica a Horta-Guinardó,' which brings classical music closer to residents with free concerts and activities.

by Natalia Puertas Cavero
 10/04/2021 - 06:57
in
By Natalia Puertas Cavero
October 04, 2021

On Oct. 8,the 22nd edition of the cycle ‘Clàssica a Horta-Guinardó’ — a cycle of classical music concerts, series and other activities organized by the District of Horta-Guinardó — is preparing to bring the genre to its residents once again.

Classical music is a genre associated with an elitist culture and connoisseurs. On the flip side, the District of Horta Guinardó has prepared this free cycle seeking to bring the musical genre to the widest possible audience. 

The district is offering a program of classical music concerts and various complementary activities free of charge. In collaboration with public facilities such as libraries, civic centers, and community centers, the streets of the neighborhood are flooded with classical music for two months of the year.

The project works to make classical music accessible and break with the stereotypes associated of the genre. In the same way, it becomes a platform for new musicians with the opportunity to participate in the "Call for New and New Performers" to showcase their talents for the public. 

From Oct. 8 to Nov. 27, attendees can enjoy concerts for family audiences, activities on popular song in film and documentaries, talks, and a host of complementary activities. To attend, one only have to reserve a place in advance for each event. 

