Carlos Rivera joins José Luis Perales on his new tribute album to Latin legends

Musicians dream of lavish duets with their childhood legends. The Mexican Carlos Rivera has been able to make them come true in what will be the next album of the singer-songwriter from Tlaxcala, Leyendas, which has started its promotion together with the shadow of the Spanish José Luis Perales and his ode to freedom.

The Mexican sings to love and hope like the rest of pop singer-songwriters but has chosen the wise words of his predecessors for it, showing both the immortality of those rhymes and the versatility of his record.

"Honoring the great legends of our music is a duty of all of us who follow the path traced by them," added Carlos Rivera about his influences. "Whenever I was asked who I dreamed of doing a duet with, José Luis Perales always came to mind."

"This is the first preview of a project that we have been preparing for a long time, but that we did with all our hearts for all of you, to remember, to feel again, to travel in time. But above all to connect with our emotions and with the people we love the most," he said about the album Leyendas. "It is my first album of duets but they are with the great legends of Latin music."

Now he has been able to make the duet a reality by recording a video in the Spanish capital in which he pays homage to his Iberian fans who always sell out every ticket, whether in Seville, Madrid or Valencia. The Spanish architecture adds to the colorful note that Rivera brings to this new version of a classic.

At this time the video has almost a million and a half views and is among the top trending videos on YouTube

Good Season

Fifteen years of fame have earned the singer from Tlaxcala a few controversies and grievances. However, since mid-April he has been having some good moments, such as when he swept the board with La Banda MS at the sixth edition of the Latin American Music Awards.

With the hit song "No me pidas perdón," which appeared in the last album of the Sinaloense band, he inaugurated this path of collaborations that will be added in 2021 to his own documentary and an album of live songs called, Crónicas de una Guerra, which already pegged him as a world-class star.