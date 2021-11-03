Cardi B to host the American Music Awards

Five-time American Music Awards winner Cardi B has confirmed her role as this year's host of the awards. The rapper, who has already performed at the awards ceremony and made history during her last AMA appearance as the first female rapper to win the award for 'Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Artist' twice. This time she will be in charge of hosting the show.

"We are immensely excited to have the dynamic Cardi B bring her infectious energy to the American Music Awards as host for the first time," executive producer Jesse Collins said in a statement on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

The AMA winners are selected by fans, and new categories have been added this year, such as 'Favorite Trending Song,' 'Favorite Gospel Artist' and 'Favorite Latin Duo or Group.'

Among the artists competing this year are Olivia Rodrigo at the top of the list with seven nominations, including 'Artist of the Year' and 'New Artist of the Year.' She is followed by The Weeknd with six nominations, who also competes with Rodrigo in the 'Artist of the Year' category with BTS, Ariana Grande, Drake and Taylor Swift.

Meanwhile, Bad Bunny, Giveon and Doja Cat have five nominations each. In addition, rapper Pop Smoke, who was killed in 2020, is nominated in three categories, for which he could win his first posthumous award.

The AMA Awards will be broadcast from Los Angeles on ABC on Nov. 21.