Advertisement

Cardi B to host the American Music Awards

Rapper Cardi B on the red carpet at the 2018 AMA's. File image.

Rapper Cardi B on the red carpet at the 2018 AMAs. Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images.

Cardi B to host the American Music Awards

Five-time AMA winner Cardi B has confirmed her role as a presenter at this year's awards show.

by Natalia Puertas Cavero
 11/03/2021 - 06:04
in
Rapper Cardi B on the red carpet at the 2018 AMA's. File image.
Rapper Cardi B on the red carpet at the 2018 AMA's. File image.

By Natalia Puertas Cavero
November 03, 2021

Five-time American Music Awards winner Cardi B has confirmed her role as this year's host of the awards. The rapper, who has already performed at the awards ceremony and made history during her last AMA appearance as the first female rapper to win the award for 'Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Artist' twice. This time she will be in charge of hosting the show.

"We are immensely excited to have the dynamic Cardi B bring her infectious energy to the American Music Awards as host for the first time," executive producer Jesse Collins said in a statement on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

The AMA winners are selected by fans, and new categories have been added this year, such as 'Favorite Trending Song,' 'Favorite Gospel Artist' and 'Favorite Latin Duo or Group.'

Among the artists competing this year are Olivia Rodrigo at the top of the list with seven nominations, including 'Artist of the Year' and 'New Artist of the Year.' She is followed by The Weeknd with six nominations, who also competes with Rodrigo in the 'Artist of the Year' category with BTS, Ariana Grande, Drake and Taylor Swift.

Meanwhile, Bad Bunny, Giveon and Doja Cat have five nominations each. In addition, rapper Pop Smoke, who was killed in 2020, is nominated in three categories, for which he could win his first posthumous award.

The AMA Awards will be broadcast from Los Angeles on ABC on Nov. 21.

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
cardi b
american music awards

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Music

Official logo of Jazz Philadelphia. Photo: Jazz Philadelphia
Fourth annual Jazz Philadelphia Summit to be held November 5-6
Cosmos Quartet: Helena Satué, Bernat Prat, Lara Fernández and Oriol Prat.
Cosmos Quartet in residence at the Palau de la Música Catalana 
Still from Silvana Estrada's "Tristeza" music video. Photo: Karla Read & Edwin Erazo, Glassnote Music LLC
Silvana Estrada sets January 2022 for debut solo album release
Sónar Festival Barcelona logo.
Sónar Festival closes 2021 edition full of art, science and education
AL DIA News
AL DIA News