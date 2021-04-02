Cardi B develops her own line of hair care products for Afro-Latina women

When we think of Cardi B we probably imagine her with long straight hair, but her natural hair is curly. Like many Afro-Latina women, Cardi B straightens her hair in her videos and for many events. This week the rapper shared on social media that she is preparing a line of care products for curly and afro hair.

Although she has not given many details about her new brand, the rapper said that the idea of launching these products came after she uploaded a video with her natural hair and received negative comments.

One Twitter user decided to question Cardi's Blackness by claiming that her hair pattern disqualifies her from being considered "Black." Cardi, known for having strong opinions, took it upon herself to educate the user and her followers on the existence of Afro-Latinos and the diversity of heritage.

For the past year, Cardi has been sharing tips on social media for the care of her natural hair and that of her daughter Kulture. The popular Afro-Latina rapper taught her followers how to prepare a mask she uses to keep her hair and her daughter's hair moisturized, a recipe that includes avocado, argan oil, mayonnaise, black castor oil, olive oil, two eggs, honey and ripe banana.

Now everyone is waiting for the mask to be part of her new brand.