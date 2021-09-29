Camilo is king ahead of the Latin Grammys

Colombian singer-songwriter Camilo Echeverry won his first Latin Grammy Award last year and could soon have a lot more in his hands, with 10 nominations for this year’s award show.

Camilo is leading the way with 10 nominations, including “Album of the Year” (Mis Manos), “Record of the Year,” (where he competes against himself with his two songs, “Vida de Rico” and “Amen”), Song of the Year” (where he also competes against himself as a composer with “Dios Así lo Quiso” and “Vida de Rico”), “Best Pop Song” (“Vida de Rico”), “Best Regional Song (“Tuyo y Mío”), “Best Tropical Song” (“Dios Así lo Quiso”) and “Best Urban/Fusion Performance” (“Tattoo” remix with Rauw Alejandro.)

“I am so happy! I am very proud, but I am just the face… these nominations are for a lot of people who have been working with me to make all these productions, this album ‘Mis Manos,’” Camilo said in a phone interview with The Associated Press, when he landed in London, continuing the European leg of his world tour.

“I make music because music is my passion, but to receive 10 nominations! I am honestly in a little cloud of joy,” Camilo said.

On Tuesday, Sept. 28, Camilo posted a series of videos to his Instagram page of him finding out the news of his nominations and excitedly dancing around and jumping up and down in the airport.

“Grateful to the top! Long live diversity! Look inside yourselves for what is true and CELEBRATE it with love and pride! These nominations are testimony to that,” he wrote in Spanish.

Camilo then apologized to all the people in the airport that day who probably thought he was crazy for “jumping and screaming all over the place” and to the police who almost arrested him for riding on the luggage belt.

“I think the job of creatives is to un-define themselves. Every time I pick up my guitar, my job is to tear down the little walls that keep me inside. I’m passionate about breaking the barriers that limit me,” Camilo told Billboard.