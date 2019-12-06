Camila Cabello just released her new album Romance

Dec. 6, 2019–After releasing five singles in the past three months, Camila Cabello has dropped her new album, titled Romance, which includes these songs plus nine more catchy tunes. And although the album title may suggest sugary love songs, Cabello delves into everything—good and bad—that comes with falling in love. From the butterflies of a first crush to the struggles of a relationship, Cabello encapsulates the ups and downs of romance.

In a short time, this señorita has been able to captivate audiences and break boundaries that many Latinas in previous generations could never have imagined happening. Being Cuban-American, Cabello represents the new generation of Latinos in the United States that have been successful in breaking the stereotypes that have lingered for many years.

And speaking about the new generations, Camila’s latest album speaks to what romance really is in this era. As many millennials can attest to, relationships and settling down have become more complicated than it sounds, and we could hear it in these songs.

If they could be categorized, the album is divided by two common themes: the romantic and exciting love that we all dream of, and the deception of impossible love.

Into the first category fall “Shameless,” “Señorita,” “Living Proof,” “Used to This,” “Dream of You,” “My Oh My,” “Easy,” and “First Man.”

These songs talk about the first stages of love, as well as the unconditional security that a person can give you. Although “First Man” is not aimed towards a lover, this song speaks about the person who can be the first love in a woman’s life: her father.

The rest of the album examines toxic relationships, heartbreak, and missed opportunities. “Should’ve Said It,” “Liar,” “Bad Kind of Butterflies,” “Feel It Twice,” “Cry For Me,” and “This Love,” are the type of songs that make you want to grab a tissue and eat a tub of ice cream in one sitting.

From the lows to the highs, in her new album Cabello sings the complexity of love in the 21st century.