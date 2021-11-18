Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes announce their break up

Through a shared Instagram story, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have announced from their respective instagram accounts their decision to separate.

"Hey guys, we have decided to end our romantic relationship, but our love for each other as humans is stronger than ever," both wrote.

After speculations about their relationship after releasing the famous song "Miss," Mendes and Cabello began dating in July 2019, and the young artists confirmed their relationship in September of that year. Today, after a romantic relationship of two years, the singers have decided to separate and have told their fans first.

"We have decided to end our romantic relationship, but our love for each other as human beings is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. we so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward."

Shawn, 23, and Camila, 24, were in Miami spending quarantine together during much of the 2020 pandemic, and have lived a cute and healthy romance.

"For better or worse, we are very transparent with each other. I think that's why we can trust each other so much, because it's a very 3D human relationship," Camila told Glamour in an interview.

The couple celebrated their two-year anniversary over the Summer, and although they didn't upload a lot of photos together on their accounts, they uploaded one last post showing themselves as the sweet couple we will all miss.