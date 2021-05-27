Caetano Veloso records first album in a decade

Brazilian singer-songwriter Caetano Veloso announced on Wednesday, May 26 through social media that he is recording a new album with unreleased songs a decade after the release of his last production, Abraçaço, winner of two Grammy Awards and 10 Latin Grammy Awards.

The 78-year-old Veloso is one of the most iconic representatives of Brazilian Popular Music.

Despite the announcement, the musician did not want to say much about his next production.

The singer and composer told that during the summer of 2019, he took a trip to his native Bahia, where he got the inspiration to compose new songs. His plan was to record the album in early 2020, however, these plans were thwarted when he arrived in Rio de Janeiro in March of last year and everything was at a standstill thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I'm actually recording an album of unreleased songs. It's already nine years since the last one. I still can't say much about the songs, but they represent how my head is now," Veloso said from his social media.

The musician joked about the speculations some people have made about the content of the album.

"It will only be worth it when people listen to the songs," he said.

In recent years, the composer has dedicated himself to touring with Gilberto Gil, the same that gave rise to a live album recorded in 2015.

The singer-songwriter, music producer and writer, began his career professionally in 1965 with his album, Cavaleiro/Samba em Paz, and then released his album Domingo in 1967 — a project that allowed him to meet the father of bossa nova, Joao Gilberto, with whom he has worked on several projects.