Buscabulla is back in the ring with post-apocalyptic scenarios on the streets of Puerto Rico

We gradually realized the effect that confinement had on many artists who had the opportunity to transform their homes into recording studios and improvise for the world. Not only did some manage to transform adversity into a time of introspection, but they also captured the sounds and sights of an end of the cycle marked by the pandemic. They are those albums with different sound quality but deeply tinged by the fragility that this situation has shown in the emotional ties.

So it comes as no surprise that Regresa by Buscabulla, an original debut that has reached Billboard's top 2020, succeeds. It is an album recorded by Raquel and Luis Alfredo in the intimacy of their home, sometimes working with the star Jhay Cortez. They are sometimes experimental tracks, and one can appreciate the play of that high-pitched voice enhanced by the autotune, on the one hand, melancholic but on the other with all those Latino rhythms more present than ever and eager to return to the dance floor. Proof of this was the recording they made for Tiny Desk Concerts in the trunk of a car, taking advantage of the fact that they were reopening the beaches.

Their performance was overwhelming and a demonstration of the extent to which they symbolize certain contemporary mutations of reggaeton rhythms fused with techniques from the Atlanta-born trap, also prophetically much more do-it-yourself. In fact, they have already achieved worldwide renown when Bad Bunny has added some of his songs to the playlist that has inspired his new album.

Now they have surprised us all again with the release of the video clips of two of their songs, the intense and seductive Ta Que Tiembla and Mio, which take their proposal to new heights in the visual world, proving that here too, they will not be left behind. Between post-apocalyptic scenarios and almost cyberpunks of Puerto Rico, the couple explains: "Similarly to how the song speaks of perseverance in the face of impending doom, the video tries to show us in an ongoing search for reconciliation of apparent opposites ."

Raquel talks about the album and states that "You can feel like a stranger in your own home because the island is going through very hard, weird times. Most people our age have fled. We have also changed after being away for so long". In fact, Mio's video clip explores the pandemic tourism that the island is experiencing due to natural disasters and accelerated gentrification, embodying the metaphors of the future in her perspective of the present in such an original way that it makes us keep an eye on the rise of Buscabulla.