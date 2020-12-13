Buscabulla is back in the ring with post-apocalyptic productions on the streets of Puerto Rico

The confinement that's come with the COVID-19 pandemic has affected everyone in different ways. For many recording artists, they had the opportunity to transform their homes into recording studios and improvise for the world.

Not only did some manage to transform adversity into a time of introspection, but they also created the sights and sounds that marked the end of a cycle defined by the pandemic. They came in the form of many albums with different sound qualities but heavily-influenced by the fragility of the situation in the world and the emotions tied to it.

One of those albums is Regresa, the newest production from Buscabulla.

It's a debut that seeps originality and has seen some early success on the Billboard music charts. The album was recorded by Raquel and Luis Alfredo in the intimacy of their home, and sometimes working alongside the rising star that is Jhay Cortez.

The album features the occasional experimental track, and listeners can appreciate the play of a high-pitched voice enhanced by autotune. It's melancholic, but also contains Latino rhythms more present than ever and eager to return to the dance floor.

That eagerness was on full display during Buscabulla's Tiny Desk Concert, which they performed from the trunk of a car to take advantage of the reopening of beaches.

The performance was an overwhelming demonstration of the extent to which they symbolize certain contemporary mutations of reggaeton rhythms fused with techniques from Atlanta-born trap. The duo is also much more do-it-yourself.

Their reach is also global, thanks in part to Bad Bunny including some of their songs on his playlist showcasing what inspired his new album.

Most recently, Buscabulla has released two music videos to go with two more songs off Regresa — the intense and seductive "Ta Que Tiembla" and "Mio."

Both productions push the visual genre of music forward and showcase that the pair will not be left behind by the industry. Between post-apocalyptic and almost cyberpunk scenes of Puerto Rico, the couple also spoke about the new visuals as if they were a bridge.

"Similarly to how the song speaks of perseverance in the face of impending doom, the video tries to show us in an ongoing search for reconciliation of apparent opposites," they said.

Raquel, in particular, relates the reconciliation to their own relationship with Puerto Rico following the trauma the island has faced over the last couple years.

"You can feel like a stranger in your own home because the island is going through very hard, weird times. Most people our age have fled. We have also changed after being away for so long," she said.

The video for "Mio" explores the pandemic tourism the island is experiencing because of the recent natural disasters and its acceleration of gentrification. It embodies metaphors of the future in her perspective of present times.