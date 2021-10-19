Britney's life after being released from her conservatorship

In an emotional letter posted on her Instagram account, the pop princess commented that she is afraid of making a mistake. "Being honest, I've waited so long to free myself from the situation I was in..... That now that I've made it I'm afraid of doing anything wrong and making a mistake!" she begins. "I've worked so hard for this moment to come and I'm so happy, but there are quite a few things that scare me".

For Britney, this new stage is proving difficult to bear because of the expectations she must live up to regarding her character and mental stability. "For so many years, I was always told that if I succeeded at things, it could be over and it never was! I worked so hard, but now that it's here and I'm getting closer and closer to the end, I'm so happy, but there are a lot of things that scare me".

Now, after 13 years, Britney will finally be able to make decisions for herself and her fortune of more than $60 million (about 52 million euros).

One of the first decisions she made about her new life was to get engaged to her 27-year-old model boyfriend, Sam Asghari, after a five-year relationship.

In addition to getting married, the couple has stated that they want to leave Hollywood behind and start over in a new home and have a baby, after being under family control all these years. "Hawaii has been Britney's personal paradise," a close source told Star magazine. "Being by the ocean and nature is what she and Sam want," he added.

As the magazine reports, the singer plans to travel to Los Angeles to spend time with her sons Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Star magazine says the couple has no intention of forgiving Britney's family for all the years she was under their conservatorship. "She wants a full inventory and accounting breakdown of everyone who has benefited from her over the years, not just her father," the source explained. As for Jamie, Britney "wants him punished to the fullest extent of the law if he is found guilty of mishandling her money".