Britney Spears' father ends her conservatorship

Jamie Spears, the father of superstar Britney Spears, filed a petition Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court to end the conservatorship he has over his daughter Britney that has allowed him to control the singer's finances and life for 13 years.

In the petition, Mr. Spears claims his daughter "is entitled to have this Court now seriously consider whether this conservatorship is no longer necessary," NBC News said. In addition, the father also said Britney Spears' circumstances have changed "to such an extent that there may no longer be grounds for the establishment of a conservatorship".

"As Mr. Spears has said time and time again, all he wants is what is best for his daughter. If Ms. Spears wants to end the conservatorship and believes she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes she should have that opportunity," stated Vivian Lee Thoreen, an attorney for the father.

Britney Spears' lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, described this as an "absolute" victory for the singer, but warned that they will continue to explore options to sue the father for his alleged negligent handling of the singer's finances. "If Mr. Spears thinks he can dodge justice and accountability, including a sworn deposition and answering questions under oath, he is wrong", Rosengart said in a statement.

The 'Free Britney' movement

In June, Britney Spears had denounced as "abusive" her legal conservatorship, since this figure is reserved for disabled or seriously ill people, who cannot take care of themselves, which is not the case for the singer.

In a telephone statement to the court, the 39-year-old star begged to be allowed to get her life back and denounced that, although she would like to have a baby, her guardians would not let her go to the doctor to remove the IUD (intrauterine device) she has.

Since then, the court had been asked to remove her father as legal guardian, but until now had not formally requested the end of the conservatorship, which since 2019 is divided in two, with the financial part in the hands of Jamie Spears and the personal aspect in those of attorney Jodi Montgomery.

The judge handling the case, Brenda Penny, will now have to decide whether to accept the new request of the singer's father, and the next hearing of the litigation is scheduled for September 29.

In social media, Britney's fans have mobilized with the hashtag #FreeBritney to show their support for the artist.