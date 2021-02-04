Bomba Estéreo premieres three songs from its new album, 'Deja'

Deja is the name of the latest work of the Colombian band Bomba Estéreo, an album in which they explore through their sound — alternative and traditional at the same time — the four elements of nature: water, air, earth and fire.

With the latest album, the band seeks to talk "about the connection and disconnection of human beings, of the planet, of oneself. It's about how we are disconnected, more connected to electronic devices and virtual things than to real things. So we decided to use the four elements, because they are part of the balance of human beings," they said in a statement.

After almost four years since their previous album and after surviving a pandemic, Bomba Estéreo returns with strength, a strong and clear message, and with the band's characteristic rhythms and sounds.

"Some heavy things are happening in the world and we have to share them. We made this album so you can dance to it at the club, but at the same time it has a deep meaning. It's made to dance perreo with a conscience," they recently shared.

"Agua" emerges from bullerengue, a sound of the African populations that blends with Simon Mejia's exploration of electronic sounds and in collaboration with OKAN and Lido Pimienta.

"Deja," the title track, is one of the project's more poignant songs. As Simon observed, it is an attempt to address problematic things that we shouldn't try to hide in our quest for constant amusement.

"'Deja' talks about depression," Li explained.

"Solitude," the latest track they've released, is one to dance to. At the same time, it reflects many of the feelings experienced in the last year and social distancing, and reminds us of the speed with which life goes by.

You can find the three songs on the official streaming platforms, take a listen to feel and dance to the rhythm of nature.