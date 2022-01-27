Bad Bunny's Latin American tour is a sales success

After Bad Bunny announced this Monday, January 24th, the cities that will be part of his new tour 'Hottest's World Tour' through a video on Instagram, many of his fans are waiting to be able to buy their tickets.

In Colombia, the first country to start the pre-sale, the sale of tickets for the November 18 concert sold out in record time. Diomar García, businessman and organizer of the event, said that they are looking at the possibility of opening a second date in the country due to the high demand to attend the concert.

"That's why the event is on a Friday, it was done this way to try to make two dates. We have it booked (...) Bogota is not going on this tour, they wanted to do the only date in Medellin ", said Garcia to BLU Radio.