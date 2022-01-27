Bad Bunny's Latin American tour is a sales success

After Bad Bunny announced this Monday, January 24th, the cities that will be part of his new tour 'Hottest's World Tour' through a video on Instagram, many of his fans are waiting to be able to buy their tickets.
In Colombia, the first country to start the pre-sale, the sale of tickets for the November 18 concert sold out in record time. Diomar García, businessman and organizer of the event, said that they are looking at the possibility of opening a second date in the country due to the high demand to attend the concert.
"That's why the event is on a Friday, it was done this way to try to make two dates. We have it booked (...) Bogota is not going on this tour, they wanted to do the only date in Medellin ", said Garcia to BLU Radio.
In Panama, the 'Freedom of Expression' movement seeks to collect signatures to cancel the Puerto Rican artist's show, as they claim that the artist's songs promote violence, drugs and alcohol, values that go against its citizens.
"We will not allow the promotion of bad things to continue in Panama, since, just as corruption and delinquency affect us, so does mistreatment of women (physical or verbal) and drugs such as those promoted by Bad Bunny in all his songs," reads the movement's petition to the Mayor's Office.
In his previous tour, "The Last World Tour 2022", Bad Bunny managed to sell out the more than 500,000 tickets of the 35 North American stages, which will just begin this February.
In addition, in 2021, for the third consecutive year, Bad Bunny received Billboard's #1 Latin artist title in the United States and was declared one of the 10 most popular superstars globally. He is also the highest-ranking Latin artist on Billboard's overall "Top Artists" all-genre chart, at No. 10, and the artist with the most hits to enter the Top 10 of the "Hot Latin Songs" chart since the chart's inception.
Please tell us what you think about this story