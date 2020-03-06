Bad Bunny was king at the first Spotify Awards

In the midst of a strong debate about the prevailing machismo in the world of reggaeton, Bad Bunny keeps showing us that the genre does not make the artist. After appearing last week on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon dressed in earrings and a skirt to vindicate the latest victim of transphobia in Puerto Rico, the artist has broken all the rules by bringing his message of social justice, tolerance and freedom to his youngest fans. And they love him for it.

So it's no surprise that he was crowned king at the first edition of the Spotify Awards, which took place yesterday in Mexico City, winning in the category of Artist of the Year and Male Artist of the Year, competing with other reggaeton artists like Daddy Yankee, Ozuna and J Balvin — who took the title of most-shared by Spotify users.

On the other hand, Karol G beat Ariana Grande and the Grammy-winner Billie Eilish in the race for Most-streamed Female Artist, while Banda MS was the most followed in 2019. Australian Tones and I was the Emerging Artist of the Year and "Calma Remix", by Pedro Capó and Farruko, was the most heard song.

A glorious debut

While the ceremony featured wonderful performances such as combo formed by J Balvin and the Black Eyed Peas, Karol G and Los Angeles Azules — which launched with classic cumbia songs in collaboration with artists such as Belinda and Horacio Palencia — Bad Bunny once again left us speechless with his new album.

"YHLQMDLG" ("Yo Hago Lo Que Me Da La Gana"- I do what I want) is an expression of freedom in times when it is so threatened, which includes "Si Veo a Tu Mamá", a song that begins with Gilberto and Jobim's Bossa Nova classic "La Chica de Ipanema" and then launches into a whirlwind of percussion. It's an amazing album worthy of the King of Spotify, who only a few years ago was a rap-loving Puerto Rican college student working in a grocery store.

Could it be, as the final track of "YHLQMDLG" suggests, that the Rabbit will leave the stage later this year?

As he has already made clear with his most compelling album, he does what he wants.