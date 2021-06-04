Bad Bunny releases "Yonaguni"

Puerto Rican urban artist Bad Bunny is always making headlines on social media, whether it's for his participation in WrestleMania, his collaborations with top artists or for releasing new songs. Last week the Puerto Rican superstar released his collaboration with rapper Luar La L for the track "100 millones" and he returned to the courts with his new track "Yonaguni," which "has a soft dance feel," according to the singer himself.



Social media has received the song with open arms, surprised by the emotional lyrics and its many references to Japanese culture, such as winks to Pokemon and Naruto. At the end of the video, Benito himself becomes Itachi, one of the most popular and complex characters of Naruto. Even the outro of the song is sung in Japanese by him.

In an interview with Apple Music, Bad Bunny indicated that he wrote "Yonaguni" in three weeks. The new track will not follow the same line of "100 Millones," but the artist is convinced that his followers will like it too.

"It's a balance that people will accept. It's what people want. But that's the idea, to have a balance, and give people what they want to hear, from the pure fire of the street, but also the calm, the lilting rhythm to dance and enjoy the summer," he said.

"When we recorded it, we knew it would be magical. Some of my feelings I don't know how to explain them, but there is something sweet inside them. It was also the first time I had done something similar in a long time. It's a song that has a soft dance feel to it," said Bad Bunny, who is presenting two songs in two weeks even though he didn't have it planned.