Bad Bunny is number one on the Billboard 200 and it’s about time

This is yet another write up about how Bad Bunny is the goat. You cannot deny that el Conejo Malo has indeed made 2020 his year, and with just a few weeks left, he continues to show he is the light at the end of the tunnel.

Less than two weeks after Benito dropped his third album of the year, El Último Tour Del Mundo, it has jumped to the number one spot on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums Chart. It is a ground-breaking feat because it is the first All-Spanish No. 1 Album in the 64-year history of the chart.

Love him or hate him, he’s killing the game.

After dropping YHLQMDLG in February, a short-lived party album, the world had to isolate in their homes and only imagine the perreo that could’ve been. Shortly after, during quarantine, the reggaetonero dropped a surprise album called Las Que No Iban a Salir, which had more bangers, but for a changed world.

According to Nielsen Music/MRC Data, the album sold 116,000 equivalent album units in the week that ended on Dec. 3.

The album jumped from No. 20 to number one over the course of the week dated on Dec.5.

Also impressive, is that it appeared at Number 20 just one hour after its release.

Another albums that reached number one, and was mostly sung in Spanish, was Selena’s Dreaming of You album, released in 1995.

Regardless, it is quite the come up for the reggaetonero and no one is more fitting to break the historically-racist and English-dominant music trends of the U.S. Moments like Bad Bunny’s achievement prove that evolution has come over time, and the fight for inclusion keeps forging ahead.

So what is next for Bad Bunny? Let’s hope that his album title does not actually mean it’s his last musical composition. Time will tell though, maldito ano nuevo.