Bad Bunny announces his Latin America tour dates

Bad Bunny announced this Monday the dates of his new tour 'World's Hottest Tour' in which he will visit more than 10 cities in Latin America and it will be the first time he does a stadium tour. The official announcement was made by Bad Bunny himself after a few weeks of suspense where he had deleted all content from his Instagram account. The tour was announced through a video where the singer appears in company of his partner, Gabriela Berlingeri, and actor Mario Casas at a table in front of the beach.

"People, we have to start worrying less and enjoy more because life goes fast, too fast, just as the tickets for 'El Último Tour del mundo' sold out, so, I was thinking, how about I announce my next tour ... so while I work on my new album that comes out this year, you can buy tickets for the next tour," said the singer in the video, before walking out of the scene. The tour will begin on August 5th in Orlando, Florida, the first of 15 cities to be visited by the Puerto Rican, who will also be performing in Miami, Chicago, Washington, New York and Las Vegas. After touring the United States, on October 21st, he will begin his Latin American tour in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. He will then arrive in Santiago on October 21st, Buenos Aires on November 4th, Asuncion on November 11th, Lima on November 13th, Quito on November 16th and Medellin on November 18th. He will also visit Panama, San Jose, San Salvador, San Pedro Sula, Guatemala and finally Mexico. "This announcement is a clear representation of Bad Bunny's evolutionary growth as a global superstar. Just after announcing his "El Último Tour Del Mundo 2022″ tour in mid-2021 - which will begin in early February of this year and will tour 35 arenas around North America - the artist broke Ticketmaster's record for most ticket sales for a tour on its first day of sales since 2018″, reads the official statement that accompanied the news. Harry Styles in Latin America Another artist who recently announced his visit to Latin America was the former member of boy band One Direction, Harry Styles.