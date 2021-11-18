Aterciopelados and its "Tropiplop" on the Latin Grammys 2001

One of the most iconic rock bands in Colombia, founded in 1993 and led by singer Andrea Echeverri and bassist Héctor Buitrago, has been nominated again in this edition of the Latin Grammy, in the categories of Best Alternative Music Album, with Tropiplop ”, and Best Alternative Song with“ Antidiva ”.

Para su consideración. "Tropiplop", nominado como Mejor Álbum de Música Alternativa y "Antidiva", nominada como Mejor Canción Alternativa a los Latin GRAMMYs 2021. pic.twitter.com/Q1m8oCsm7E — Aterciopelados (@aterciopelados) October 20, 2021

Aterciopelados, nominated multiple times for Grammy Awards and three-time Latin Grammy winners, is one of the leading Spanish-language rock groups of all time. "Aterciopelados' true skill lies in its ability to take styles from the musical north-of-the-border ... and breathe new life into them, while giving them a distinctly Colombian glow," Time magazine noted in 2006 after consider it as the most important rock band in Colombia.

For this ceremony, the two most representative members of the band, Andrea and Héctor, could not attend Las Vegas, but their main guitarist, Leonardo Castiblanco Herrera, did, who also on this occasion consecrates himself as a producer by being part of the creation of several songs from the last album, including “Antidiva”, the nominated song.

Leonardo, who turned 30 this year, spoke with Al Día News hours before the start of the ceremony, a very special event for him, not only because he carried on his feet the weight of representing the beloved Colombian band tonight, but also with the pride of seeing himself become a true and successful music producer.

International debut as a producer

“The story begins in March 2020, when Andrea asks me to make a demo for a song called Quinceañera. I did the production in my living room, with the resources I had up to that moment, and she loved it. She told me to make another one, called Paz y Amor, which she also liked a lot and they were selected to be part of the latest album. With that impulse, I made the production of a third song, Antidiva, which today is nominated for Best Alternative Song,” points out an excited Leonardo as he prepares to attend one of the previous events of the main ceremony.

For the guitarist and producer, this recognition became the push he needed to work fully in the area of music production, especially when he saw how the album was nominated for these Grammy Awards, as well as one of the songs on which he worked.

Regardless of whether he returns to Colombia with the statuette or not, for Leonardo it is very important. "For me it is already incredible because it is the first full studio album that I produce, so for me being here is one of the best experiences of my life.”

