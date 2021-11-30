Advertisement

Argentinean duo Miranda! announce concert in Barcelona

The mythical Argentine electro-pop duo Miranda! announced their return to Barcelona to perform their latest album.

Miranda!, the iconic electro-pop group formed by Argentineans Ale Sergi and Juliana Gattas, are returning to Spain to perform their latest album. The band will visit the country next Spring for two dates, the first in Madrid and the second in Barcelona, the country's cultural co-capital. 

Miranda! will play songs from their eighth studio album Souvenir. The album was released in May 2021 and stands out for experimenting with sounds from dancehall, house, disco, 80s synth pop and ambient electronica. In addition, the album features collaborations with Spain's Sidonie and Javiera Mena, among other artists.

Souvenir celebrates the duo's 20-year music career, always at the forefront of electronic pop in Latin America. The concert also promises to recall the band's classics to get the audience dancing. 

Miranda! will perform on March 29 at Sala Shoko in Madrid and on April 1 at Sala Apolo in Barcelona, tickets are already on sale.

