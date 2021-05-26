Anuel collaborates with Maroon 5 on his new album

Through his Instagram account, urban musician Anuel AA announced his feature on Maroon 5's new album. The song he collaborated on is called "Button," and it was produced by Puerto Rican musician Tainy. Jordi is the name of the band's seventh album, which will be full of diverse collaborations.

In addition to Anuel, other great artists featured on the album include American artists Megan Thee Stallion, Blackbear, Stevie Nicks, H.E.R., Jason Derulo, Nigerian group Bantu and late American singers Juice WRLD and Nipsey Hussle.

Maroon 5's album is named after the band's original manager, Jordan Feldstein, who passed away in 2017 at the age of just 40. The band's lead singer, Adam Levine once stated that the dedication to Feldstein is because they formed the band together.

"All I can do is remember him and honor him the best way I know how. I will miss Feldstein every day of my life," said the singer.

Jordi will be released on June 11, it has 14 songs and the track with Anuel, and will have a "deluxe" version of the album.