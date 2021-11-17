Anitta to pay tribute to Marília Mendonça at Latin Grammys

Anitta is one of the most important artists in Brazilian music today and the only one in years who has managed to cross the language barrier. She describes her presence on stage at the Latin Grammy gala as "something historic and transcendental."

However, that emotion is mixed with grief following the death of her friend, Brazilian singer-songwriter Marília Mendonça.

At the concert kicking off the gala, Anitta has promised to leave everything on stage to pay tribute to her friend. Marília Mendonça passed away less than two weeks ago in a plane crash, something Anitta confessed to the LA Times that "Marília's death devastated me."

Marília's death shook the artist to her spiritual foundations, and although the Afro-Brazilian religion of candomblé has a rich relationship with the afterlife, Anitta confesses that accepting the death of her friend has been very difficult.

Despite her grief, Anitta is preparing for the Latin Grammy ceremony where she will not only dedicate her performance to Marília, but will also participate in the tribute to Gloria Estefan, who she is also a fan of.

"If I get to be half as important and make a little bit of the contribution she has given to music and Latin culture I will be happy. I still can't believe I'm going to be on stage with her," she said.

On the other hand, her recent song, “Envolver” is already in the airwaves and has been revolutionizing her followers for having very provocative lyrics and a video.

"I really like the business side and I love music. I do all this because it gives me satisfaction, but what excites me most is to have reached this point without sacrificing my beliefs," she said in an interview.

Anitta can talk about gender equality, especially when it comes to sexuality. She has been honest about her cosmetic surgeries and everything to do with her body.

Anitta will perform at the beginning of the Latin Grammys on Thursday, Nov. 18 at 8 p.m., and it will be broadcast on Univision.