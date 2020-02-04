Angela Aguilar, the Mariachi princess in the footsteps of Selena Quintanilla

Descended from a family of "mariachis", Ángela Aguilar (16) developed a passion for ranchera music as a child. Her father is the singer, composer and businessman Pepe Aguilar and her grandparents were also singers. Over the years, the ranchera genre has lost its strength, but Aguilar's being called upon to revitalize it.

She's doing so by honoring those who came before her.

The singer just released her latest album, "Baila Esta Cumbia," a tribute to the Queen of Tex-Mex, Selena Quintanilla, which includes seven of the star's most famous songs, including "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom," "No Me Queda Más" and "Como la Flor."

“I present this EP as a tribute and in gratitude to Selena,” Aguilar wrote on Instagram. “With an admiration of a Mexican-American woman who, along with her family, expressed her love for music and the stage through her dances and songs.”

Ángela added that she decided to pay tribute to Selena not only because she was a woman she admired, but for taking ranchera "music to more girls who didn’t have the opportunity to listen to it."

Aguilar shares with Quintanilla both physical resemblance and cultural roots, as well as very early musical careers. While Selena exploded at age 16 after winning the Tejano Music Award in 1987, her young heiress received her first Grammy nomination for Best Regional Mexican Music Album last year.

"Ranchera music does something to you that I doubt many other musical genres can do," she said at the Grammys.

Comparisons are hateful