Andrés Calamaro covers "Flaca" with Alejandro Sanz to promote his new album

A meeting between two legends and friends is the setting for this new version of warm choruses of the mythical song "Flaca." An ideal duet that gives a new personality to a song that we have all hummed, an original from 1997 that placed Calamaro among the greats of Argentine music.

Dios los Cría is the new album by Andrés Calamaro that will be released worldwide on all digital platforms at the end of the month, on May 27th, but now goes on pre-sale with a preview of one of the duets that will be part of it. Those who make the reservation will also receive a postcard with the signature of the Argentine singer.

The purpose behind Dios los Cría is the revision of Calamaro's great songs, playing with new talents of Latin music to give a new life to those classics.

This new version of "Flaca" was recorded at Red Led Studios in Madrid and produced by Carlos Narea in order to show the feeling of reunion that he works with throughout the album, an image of complicity.

It is directed by Carlos Sanchez following the required sanitary protocols.

Reunions

The voices that will appear together with Calamaro will be those of Julio Iglesias, Alejandro Sanz, Milton Nascimento, Mon Laferte, Lila Downs, Juanes, León Gieco, Vicentico, Sebastián Yatra, Raphael, Julieta Venegas or Carlos Vives.

With Julio Iglesias he already released the song "Bohemio" and brought together Manolo García and Vicente Amigo to perform "Para no olvidar," for example.

With the Brazilian Milton Nascimento he has covered "En un hotel de mil estrellas" and with the Chilean Mon Laferte the song "Tantas veces."

With the Mexican Lila Downs they worked on "Estadio Azteca" and together with León Gieco they made "Mi bandera." He has also explored these new directions with two Colombians, Juanes and Sebastián Yatra, and several Spaniards such as Niño Josele, Leiva and Iván Ferreriro.